German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks around during a guided walking tour of the northern German city of Stralsund February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

BERLIN German lawmakers will not vote until at least the middle of June on the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), and the fiscal compact on budget discipline, a source in the governing coalition told Reuters.

A vote was originally due to take place on May 25.

Although the ESM can be approved with a simple parliamentary majority, the fiscal pact requires the support of two-thirds of German lawmakers, leaving German Chancellor Angela Merkel dependent on the opposition to pass it.

Merkel said on Monday the pact would not be up for renegotiation but French president-elect Francois Hollande has said he wants a renegotiation of the deal agreed by European leaders in March.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)