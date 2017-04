German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier addresses the permanent council of the OSCE, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, in Vienna, Austria, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN Germany hopes that eastern Europe will not withdraw into its own part of the European Union, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday.

"I hope very much that we don't get into a situation where eastern Europe closes itself in as a special part of the European Union," Steinmeier told reporters.

