Pound dips to six-week low as dollar grinds higher
LONDON Sterling edged down to a six-week low on Thursday against a dollar, boosted by expectations of a March U.S. interest rate hike, while data painted a mixed picture of Britain's economy.
BERLIN Germany does not believe the euro is overvalued and sees the currency's recent appreciation as compensation for its depreciation during the euro zone debt crisis, a government spokesman said on Friday.
Berlin believes exchange rates should reflect economic fundamentals and devaluation is no way to boost competitiveness, as it would make imports more expensive and harm consumers' purchasing power, said spokesman Georg Streiter.
"The German government believes the euro is not overvalued in a historical comparison. The new increase in value is simply a compensation for the massive devaluation during the euro zone crisis. It shows that market trust in the euro is returning."
LONDON The battered British pound is set for a slow burn lower along with diminished growth prospects once the UK government triggers official proceedings for divorce from the European Union as it is expected to do later this month, a Reuters poll found.
The Trump administration's dollar policy is not clear, and the currency's further near-term strength will depend mainly on the speed of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, according to a majority of foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters.