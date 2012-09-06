BERLIN Fears about a possible breakup of the euro zone are outweighing more traditional concerns among Germans about personal health, unemployment or natural disasters, according to a study published on Thursday.

The R+V Insurance survey, entitled "Fears of the Germans", showed 73 percent of Germans fear the costs for taxpayers of the euro debt crisis and its consequences and 65 percent see the continued existence of the common currency under threat.

In the previous 2011 study, 70 percent of those surveyed expressed concern over the costs of the crisis for taxpayers and 60 percent saw the euro endangered.

"Faced with this threat (of euro zone breakup) all other worries are fading into the background," said Rita Jakli, head of the company's information centre.

Germany's economy has weathered the euro debt crisis relatively well, helped by strong exports to Asia and other faster growing regions, but recent data and consumer sentiment surveys have pointed to a slowdown.

Germans have also grown increasingly resentful over the costs of bailing out Greece and other heavily indebted states, a series of surveys have shown.

The R+V Insurance study was published on the day that the European Central Bank unveiled plans for potentially unlimited purchases of struggling euro zone countries' debt, a course strongly opposed by Germany's Bundesbank.

Germany's central bank and some members of Angela Merkel's ruling centre-right coalition say the decision, which is aimed at driving down the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain, breaks the ECB taboo of financing euro zone governments.

"The fear of economic crisis and the loss of one's wealth are culturally deeply anchored (in Germany)... due to the traumatic experience of hyper-inflation," political scientist Manfred Schmidt said at the presentation of the report.

He was referring especially to the hyper-inflation seen in the early 1920s which shook Germans' faith in the country's institutions and helped pave the way for Adolf Hitler's rise to power in 1933.

By contrast, Thursday's poll showed Germans' fear of losing their job at a record low of 32 percent and worries about a nuclear accident, at 43 percent, down 11 percentage points from last year, when memories of the Fukushima disaster in Japan were still fresh.

The "Fears of the Germans" study is published annually and is based on the views of around 2,400 people.

(Reporting by Gareth Jones; editing by Ron Askew)