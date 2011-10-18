BERLIN Germany's Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere wants to cut Germany's order for Eurofighter aircraft by 37 to a total of 140 as part of reforms to the Bundeswehr, according to an internal document obtained by Reuters.

The document also said that de Maiziere wants to cut an order of Puma tanks to 350 from 410 as well as reduce an order for Tiger combat helicopters to 40 from 80.

He also wants to cut the number of NH-90 helicopters to 80 from 120, according to the note from the minister to parliament's defence committee.

The aircraft affected are made by the four-nation consortium of EADS representing Germany and Spain, Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Finmeccanica

The Puma tanks are made by Germany's Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW).

