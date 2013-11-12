The head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) await the start of coalition talks with Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) are against the idea of holding referendums on major European policy decisions, as proposed in coalition talks, because this would undermine parliamentary democracy, a senior CDU lawmaker said on Tuesday.

CDU deputy parliamentary leader Guenter Krings, reacting to a document draw up in talks with the Social Democrats on forming a coalition government, told Spiegel magazine's website: "The CDU's position is clear: we oppose undermining parliamentary lawmaking."

The document, which recommends voting on policy decisions that involve transferring powers to Brussels or committing money at EU level, has not yet been approved by a larger coalition panel led by Merkel, meaning it may never see the light of day.

