BERLIN A euro sceptic political party in Germany would find strong support among an electorate increasingly fed up with bailouts for free spending euro zone partners, according to a poll published on Sunday.

Some 40 percent would consider voting for such a party, and 50 percent said they would welcome such a group on the political scene, according to a study by Emnid institute, published in Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The poll canvassed 500 Germans.

German resentment has grown with each new bailout, but the movement has no political voice, and there is no local version of the euro sceptic parties which have flourished in other European countries, partly because of taboos rooted in German history.

Some high-profile German lawmakers have started to take an increasingly critical line however, most recently Philipp Roesler, head of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), Chancellor Merkel's junior coalition partner.

His comment that an "orderly bankruptcy" of Greece should not be a taboo earned him a public slap-down from Merkel but may have helped his party gain a little more support in an opinion poll published on Friday.

A fresh poll on Sunday however saw the FDP still stuck with just 4 percent of the vote, falling below the 5 percent threshold required to enter parliament. According to the poll, also by Emnid, Merkel's Christian Democrats were seen down one percentage point to 32 percent.

Opposition parties all saw their support unchanged with the Social Democrats (SPD) at 30 percent, the Greens at 19 percent, and the Left Party at 8 percent. Support for additional parties gained by one percentage point to 7 percent.

