LISBON The euro zone has left the worst of its debt crisis behind, but its countries cannot relax and have to continue their fiscal consolidation efforts, German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Thursday in Lisbon.

He said market confidence was slowly returning as debt yields of struggling euro zone countries like Portugal were coming down.

"The crisis has passed its lowest point but despite the relative calm we cannot relax our efforts," he told a German-Portuguese business forum.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)