BERLIN German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler on Tuesday urged the creation of an euro zone "stability council" that could impose sanctions on profligate members.

Roesler, who is also vice-chancellor, said member states would also have to undergo competitiveness tests that would do things such as examine the flexibility of their labour markets.

"We need a new stability pact for the euro," said Roesler. He added that the goal is to ensure long-term stability for the euro. He will present his ideas to his European Union counterparts at their next meeting.

His idea includes introducing a debt-brake, based on the German model, in other euro zone countries.

Roesler, who is the leader of the Free Democrats (FDP) junior coalition partner, informed Chancellor Angela Merkel about the proposal, a chancellery source said.

"It's an interesting consideration," the source said.

A Finance Ministry spokesman said however that the proposal had not been coordinated with the government, despite Roesler earlier in the day insisting it was a government proposal.

The comments underline the low-level friction between the Economy Ministry and the Finance Ministry, run by Wolfgang Schaeuble, a member of Merkel's Christian Democrats.

Berlin has insisted throughout the debt crisis that give-and-take is required, and members of the 17-nation currency bloc can rely on aid as long as they are willing to undertake reforms to boost competitiveness and reduce their deficits.

In reality, the acute nature of the crisis has pushed Germany to go further on aid to other debt stricken states than it was initially prepared to.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Andreas Rinke, Writing by Sarah Marsh)