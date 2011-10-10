BERLIN German exports rose more than forecast to record levels in August, leading the trade surplus to widen to its strongest level since March, while imports remained unchanged, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus widened to 13.8 billion euros (11.9 billion pounds) from 10.6 billion euros in July, compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 economists for 10.3 billion.

Exports rose by 3.5 percent from a month earlier. They had been forecast to rise 1.5 percent, while imports had been seen rising 0.6 percent.

ECONOMIST REACTION

CARSTEN BRZESKI, ING:

"This is good news, again defying recession worries for the German economy -- for the time being -- and showing the third quarter will be better than many people expect.

"We have seen a normalization of exports, if you take the last three months altogether. The double digit growth numbers are of the past, but stimulus is still coming from emerging markets which continue to catch up.

"The numbers clearly show a different picture than the scary drop in sentiment indicators which means for the time being the current situation remains good but expectations have weakened.

"We see the rise in exports despite a strengthening of the euro in the first half of the year -- normally you might think there would be a negative pass through."

HOLGER SCHMIEDING, BERENBERG BANK:

"This is an adjustment for the two weaker previous months. German exports are doing well in countries outside the European Union while at the same time Germany is importing more from the EU. There is a rebalancing inside the euro zone. In coming months export growth may weaken."

ALEXANDER KOCH, UNICREDIT:

"Real exports may show a clear rise in the third quarter, but imports will be even stronger. So there's no strong impulse to growth from trade, but industry is building up stocks. Order backlogs from the first half of the year are still being reduced. Industry may throttle back strongly on output at the year-end because new orders are not likely to be so strong."

