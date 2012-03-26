Pentagon may recommend U.S. deploy combat troops in Syria - CNN
WASHINGTON The U.S. Defense Department may recommend that the United States deploy regular combat troops to Syria to fight Islamic State militants, CNN reported on Wednesday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her Christian Democrats (CDU) were still working well with their Free Democrat (FDP) partners in the federal government and she saw no need to call a national election before her second term finishes in 2013.
The CDU won a state election in the tiny state of Saarland on Sunday but the FDP - known as the Liberals - crashed out of the local assembly with just 1.2 percent of the vote, continuing a dismal run which has weakened Merkel's government.
"We are working well together in Berlin. Of course coalitions by their nature have to hold discussions on certain themes ... but there is no comparison between what led to the collapse of the coalition in Saarland and the situation in Berlin. Our Conservative-Liberal coalition will continue to carry out its tasks," she told a news conference.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Defense Department may recommend that the United States deploy regular combat troops to Syria to fight Islamic State militants, CNN reported on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Amid a deepening crisis over the relationship between President Donald Trump's aides and Russia, some senior Republicans on Wednesday issued their boldest challenge yet and vowed to get to the bottom of the matter, while Democrats demanded an independent probe.
BRUSSELS U.S. President Donald Trump's defence secretary warned NATO allies on Wednesday that they must honour military spending pledges to ensure the United States does not "moderate" support for the alliance.