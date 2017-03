Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

ST PETERSBURG, Russia German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday the U.S. Federal Reserve had chosen the right time frame by saying it would cut back its bond-buying stimulus programme later this year.

But Merkel, speaking in St. Petersburg alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the reaction on international markets - where Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's comments triggered a sell-off - showed that the world economy had not yet stabilised.

