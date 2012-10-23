Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
TOKYO Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, joining a record-setting session for global markets as investors cheered upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings on Wall Street.
BERLIN The German government will do everything within its power to defend the euro, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
"We are determined to do what is necessary to keep the euro as a trustworthy currency," he said at an engineering conference in Berlin, adding that the risks of not doing so were "completely unpredictable".
"The global economy would be far less stable if we did not have the euro as a global reserve currency of increasing importance," he said.
Schaeuble said euro zone countries needed to address their finances and reduce high levels of state debt: "There's no way around that."
He added that the single currency bloc was on the right path to increasing its competitiveness and reducing deficits.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Writing by Michelle Martin)
TOKYO Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, joining a record-setting session for global markets as investors cheered upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings on Wall Street.
British recruiting company Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies on growth in Europe, Australia and Asia.
EDINBURGH British outsourcer Serco posted a 14 percent fall in underlying trading profit to 82 million pounds ($102 million) in the year to December, meeting targets as it emerges from an overhaul.