Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
BERLIN German luxury carmaker Audi said it has stopped production at its second-biggest plant in southwestern Germany because of flooding.
Parts of the factory, where over 16,000 people build Audi's high-margin models such as the A8 saloon and the R8 sports car, have been flooded following heavy rains over night, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
The spokeswoman couldn't say when production would resume or how many workers were affected by the disruptions. Audi is due to report first-quarter results on Wednesday after delaying publication due to VW's diesel emissions scandal.
Four people have been killed in the floods and storms in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg where Neckarsulm is located.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totalling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said on Thursday as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.