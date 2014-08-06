BERLIN Germany said on Wednesday it saw no need to change its economic policy following a call from French President Francois Hollande in an interview for Berlin to invest more for the sake of European growth.

"Germany is already the most important growth motor of the euro zone, and in response to these very general comments from Paris, we don't see any need to make any changes to our economic policy," said government spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz.

Hollande told Le Monde daily in an interview published on Monday that EU powerhouse Germany must do more to boost growth and fight a "real deflationary risk" in Europe.

"Its trade surplus and its financial situation allow it to invest more. That would be the best thing it could do for France and Europe," Hollande said in the interview.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)