May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
BERLIN The euro zone remains economically vulnerable because of macroeconomic imbalances and low core inflation, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire said in a joint statement on Monday after talks in Berlin.
"Despite the currently strengthening economic recovery in the euro zone, not all member states have recovered completely from the last crisis, and the euro zone is economically vulnerable due to major macroeconomic imbalances, low core inflation and significant financial fragmentation," it said.
In their statement, the ministers said they agreed that deeper coordination and integration of economic policy was needed to achieve real economic convergence.
"For this purpose, the completion of the banking union is a priority, as envisaged in the Ecofin Roadmap of June 2016," they added.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Emma Thomasson)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.