French President Francois Hollande (R) speaks as members of the government listen during a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

BERLIN Germany supports closer cooperation on energy with France and will work on details in the coming weeks, a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday in response to French President Francois Hollande's surprise announcement of a joint energy initiative.

"We have a strong interest in the closest possible cooperation on energy policy whether on a political or corporate level," a spokesman for the Economy Ministry, which is responsible for energy, told reporters.

"The exact design will be discussed intensively in the in the coming days and weeks," said the spokesman.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)