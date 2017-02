BERLIN The leaders of Germany, France and Greece will hold a conference call on Wednesday, two German government sources said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report from a Greek official.

The call, to be held between Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, comes amid renewed talk among euro zone policymakers about a Greek default.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Brian Rohan)