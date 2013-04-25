Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in Wolverhampton
LONDON Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
BERLIN Germany and France want the European Union to take a lead in fighting money laundering and financial crimes, asking the Commission in a joint letter to develop policies against countries that do not cooperate.
The two countries' finance ministries also said in a joint statement on Thursday that they wanted better harmonisation of national anti-money laundering frameworks and that the EU Commission should control and assess implementation.
"In their letter, ministers (Wolfgang) Schaeuble and (Pierre) Moscovici propose that the EU lead the fight against worldwide financial crimes and develop a European policy against non-cooperative jurisdictions," they said in their statement.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)
LONDON Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
LONDON The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.
MOSUL, Iraq/WASHINGTON U.S. and Iraqi officials believe the leader of Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has left operational commanders behind with diehard followers to fight the battle of Mosul, and is now hiding out in the desert, focussing mainly on his own survival.