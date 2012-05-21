BERLIN France's new finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, will hold talks on Monday in Berlin with his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble, the German finance ministry said.

The two men will give a joint news conference at 1430 GMT, it said.

Moscovici is part of a new left-leaning government formed after last week's swearing-in of Francois Hollande as France's first Socialist president in 17 years.

Hollande has called for measures to revive economic growth in the crisis-ridden euro zone to complement a German-inspired drive for fiscal austerity to reduce the common currency area's heavy debt load.

