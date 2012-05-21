Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BERLIN France's new finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, will hold talks on Monday in Berlin with his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble, the German finance ministry said.
The two men will give a joint news conference at 1430 GMT, it said.
Moscovici is part of a new left-leaning government formed after last week's swearing-in of Francois Hollande as France's first Socialist president in 17 years.
Hollande has called for measures to revive economic growth in the crisis-ridden euro zone to complement a German-inspired drive for fiscal austerity to reduce the common currency area's heavy debt load.
(Reporting by Gareth Jones)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).