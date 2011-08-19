German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a speech during the ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the German Federal Police (BKA) in Wiesbaden, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

BERLIN Three quarters of Germans have little or no faith in Chancellor Angela Merkel's leadership in the euro debt crisis but trust French President Nicolas Sarkozy's crisis management skills even less, according to a new opinion poll out on Friday.

One week after a French poll suggested that citizens of Germany's strategic euro zone partner have more confidence in the German chancellor than their own president, ARD television's Deutschlandtrend poll made bleak reading for both.

Only 22 percent of Germans polled expressed strong faith in the centre-right chancellor's leadership, while 55 percent said they were not very confident in her and 20 percent said they had no confidence at all.

When the same sample of Germans were asked about Sarkozy, 63 percent said they had little confidence and 20 percent had none at all, while only 15 percent were positively impressed.

In the French poll, published last Thursday after French bank shares fell on speculation about the country's finances, 46 percent of respondents signalled faith in Merkel versus 33 percent for the conservative French president.

The Germans did not return the compliment.

But they did admit to not understanding the technicalities of the financial and euro debt crisis particularly well. Only 27 percent of Germans polled thought they had a thorough grasp of events, 59 percent believed it was shaky and 12 percent admitted to having hardly any clue about what was going on.

The poll of 1,001 people was carried out by Infratest dimap on August 16 -- the day Merkel and Sarkozy met in Paris to urge closer integration in Europe -- and the next day, when partners of the two euro zone giants reacted coolly to their initiatives and investors were unimpressed.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown; editing by Andrew Roche)