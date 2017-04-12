Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a political rally in Arcis-sur-Aube, near Troyes, France April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he hoped far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen does not become French president.

"We need France at least as much as France needs us," Schaeuble said during a round table discussion in Berlin. "I hope Le Pen does not become French president."

France votes in the first round of its presidential election in April 23, with the top two placed candidates going forward to a run-off on May 7. Earlier on Wednesday, an Ifop-Fiducial poll showed Le Pen leading narrowly in the first round, but likely to lose the run-off to centrist Emmanuel Macron.

