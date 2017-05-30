May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
BERLIN Germany and France hope to agree proposals for a common corporation tax system before the French National Assembly elections in June, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said at a Berlin tax conference on Tuesday.
"We're having another go at agreeing not just common principles on corporate taxation, but a common system," he said, adding that he hoped proposals would be in place before France votes for a new parliament in early June. "Time is short."
Germany had to remain vigilant in the face of growing international tax competition, he added. While Germany's corporation tax was currently quite competitive, "much is happening" elsewhere that could change this.
(Reporting By Gernot Heller; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.