BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday he and his new French counterpart Michel Sapin would work to ensure that International Monetary Fund agreements with Ukraine are implemented as quickly as possible.

"We talked about how we agree completely that what the IMF is agreeing will be implemented as quickly as possible," Schaeuble said at a joint press conference with Sapin in Berlin.

Last week Ukraine said it hoped for $13 billion (7 billion pounds) in external aid this year, including $7 billion (4 billion pounds) from the IMF.

Schaeuble and Sapin are both due to travel to Washington later this week.

