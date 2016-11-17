French Prime Minister Manuel Valls speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BERLIN French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday the EU could not allow Britain to keep the advantages of membership of the bloc without also bearing the disadvantages in Brexit talks because that could encourage other countries to leave.

At an event in Berlin organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, Valls also warned that France, which holds elections next year, faces a potentially perilous moment due to the far-right.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)