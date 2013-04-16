France's Industrial Recovery Minister Arnaud Montebourg attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BERLIN German wages should rise in order in reduce imbalances in Europe that have contributed to the tensions in the euro zone, France's Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said in a German newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

"Germany has a giant export surplus over its trading partners and that is a fact," Mountebourg told the Rheinische Post newspaper in Duesseldorf.

"German industry has created for itself a competitive advantage by keeping a lid on pay raises. This situation, this imbalance, is not sustainable economically. It is indeed dangerous."

Montebourg, an outspoken leftist who has gone out on a limb fighting to save ailing industrial plants, said France wanted Germany to take action that would lead to "a balancing between our countries".

Montebourg said the centre-left opposition Social Democrats (SPD), who are campaigning to defeat Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in September's election, have included such a demand for higher wages in Germany in their election programme.

Last year, Germany's largest industrial union IG Metall won a 4.3 percent pay rise from employers for its 3.6 million car and engineering industry workers - their biggest increase since a 5.4 percent pay rise deal in 1992.

Political leaders in Germany usually stay out of pay rounds but urged higher settlements before last year's pay deals as part of efforts to boost demand in Europe's biggest economy.

Economists say the generally low wage growth in Germany over the past decade has contributed to the imbalances that have exacerbated the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. Normal wage growth in Germany was 1 percent on average from 2007 to 2011 compared to 2.7 percent in the combined euro zone.

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Gareth Jones)