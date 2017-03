German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a speech during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany, as an export nation, must remain open to global trade opportunities and the jobs and growth prospects offered by free trade deals with the United States and Canada were greater than the risks.

"I am convinced that the opportunities for growth and employment far outweigh the risks of free trade agreements with the United States of America and Canada," she told parliament on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)