BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he had a "friendly and constructive" discussion with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Berlin and they agreed to work together to promote sustainable global growth and prosperity.

"We found a good basis" to work together, Schaeuble said at a joint news conference with Mnuchin but added that they would not solve all of their problems at an upcoming meeting of G20 finance ministers.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Andrea Shalal)