BERLIN The German government expects economic growth of 0.4 percent in 2013, accelerating to 1.6 percent in 2014, an economy ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed that Europe's largest economy contracted by a larger-than-expected 0.5 percent in the final quarter of 2012, bringing the overall growth figure for last year to 0.7 percent.

