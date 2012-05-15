BERLIN, May 15 - German gross domestic product grew a resoundingly strong 0.5 percent in the first quarter, far exceeding forecasts due largely to robust exports, signalling Europe's largest economy can remain a growth engine for the crisis-struck euro zone.

The economy bounced back from a contraction of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, shaking off any fears of a recession and beating even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll of 41 economists.

Preliminary data from the statistics office released on Tuesday also showed that growth compared to the same quarter a year earlier accelerated to 1.7 percent from 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

The consensus forecast was for growth of 0.1 percent on the quarter and 0.8 percent on the year.

"This is a very strong comeback. The decline in the fourth quarter was not the start of a recession but just an economic dip," said Joerg Kraemer, an economist at Commerzbank.

But he cautioned: "Germany is faring better than the rest of the euro zone. But I do not believe that it will continue at this speed."

The statistics office said exports mostly drove growth and domestic consumption also gained pace, helping offset a decline in investment.

The GDP data follow a run of strong economic figures, including industrial orders and record trade figures last week and contrast with the wider euro zone, which is expected to have shrunk again in the first quarter.

While Germany has been able to build up sales of its products to non-European markets in Asia and elsewhere, it has been unable to shrug off the euro zone debt crisis altogether and economists will look to wage rounds to see if salary hikes bolster domestic demand.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces calls from both her centre-left opponents at home and many European governments to relax the austerity measures that, as leader of Europe's largest economy, she has prescribed as the remedy for the sovereign debt crisis.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, Editing by Madeline Chambers)