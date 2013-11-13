BERLIN The German economy likely expanded by a quarter of a percent in the third quarter and growth will pick up to nearly 0.5 percent in the last three months of the year, German Deputy Economy Minister Bernhard Heitzer told Reuters on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected third-quarter growth of 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, down from 0.7 percent between April and June.

"Growth is supported by the domestic economy," Heitzer told Reuters, adding that both private consumption and investments were picking up.

Germany's statistics office publishes preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner, writing by Annika Breidthardt)