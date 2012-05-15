BERLIN German gross domestic product grew a surprise 0.5 percent in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms - well ahead of a consensus forecast, as exports helped the economy bounce back from contraction of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

Preliminary data from the statistics office released on Tuesday also showed that growth compared to the same quarter a year earlier accelerated to 1.7 percent from 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter, giving hope to the ailing euro zone that Germany can remain a motor for growth.

The office said exports above all drove growth and domestic consumption also gained pace, helping offset a decline in investment.

A Reuters poll of 41 economists had forecast growth of 0.1 percent on the quarter and 0.8 percent on the year. The actual quarterly growth of 0.5 percent beat even the highest forecast for expansion of 0.2 percent in the Reuters poll.

ECONOMISTS' REACTION

BERND HARTMANN, VP BANK:

"The increase of 0.5 percent puts an end to the discussion of a possible recession in Germany for the time being. Whether we have already hit the trough remains debatable. What's more, recent forward looking indicators have been inconsistent. The ZEW and Ifo indices are painting a somewhat too optimistic picture. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index projected a renewed deterioration in the economy in the coming months. The situation in the euro zone remains tense and has sufficient potential to affect growth in Germany."

JOERG KRAEMER, COMMERZBANK

"This is a very strong comeback. The decline in the fourth quarter was not the start of a recession but just an economic dip. But I am not certain whether things will continue at this speed. The purchasing managers index trend is downward.

"Germany is faring better than the rest of the euro zone. But I do not believe that it will continue at this speed."