BERLIN The German statistics office confirmed a preliminary estimate showing German GDP slowing to growth of 0.3 percent in the second quarter after expansion of 0.5 percent in the first, as the euro crisis starts to hit home, prompting companies to hold back on investments.

ECONOMIST COMMENT

ALEXANDER KOCH, UNICREDIT

"We still have resilient growth data from the consumer side, but also three quarters in a row with a decrease in equipment investments. The debt crisis and the global economic slowdown are making their mark on equipment investment. In the first quarter, the uncertainty caused investment decisions to be deferred.

In the second half of the year, it remains to be seen how demand develops in other euro zone countries and China. For the second half of the year, there are clear risks to demand.

In industry we will likely see slower momentum. Also the Ifo business climate index shows a further weakening in momentum. At the moment, we still expect GDP growth of 0,2 percent, but it could also be less.

With regard to the public surplus, this reflects labour market strength and the rise in consumption. We have a positive surprise on the budget side. If things don't fall apart, we could close the year with a balance or even in surplus."

ANDREAS SCHEUERLE, DEKABANK

"The German economy can't escape the euro zone debt crisis. It is not affected as badly as other economies, and managed to secure leading growth in Europe again this quarter but growth is cooling. Exports to Europe fell slightly in the second quarter but momentum in the rest of the world could still compensate for that. Investments are a clear sign though of the effect of the euro zone debt crisis. For three quarters German firms have been reducing capital investment at an ever increasing rate. Uncertainty stemming from the crisis is to blame for this."

"The consequences of the crisis could be even more evident in the third quarter. Export momentum will slow and growth could fall below zero. At last we have a public surplus - but this is less to do with consolidation and more to do with revenues from growth, and particularly labour market growth. At the end of the day it is disappointing that after years of growth between 3 and 4 percent only now we are seeing a surplus."

CARSTEN BRZESKI, ING BANK

"Solid growth confirmed. The second estimate of the statistical office confirmed that the German economy defied the euro crisis in the first half of the year... Growth was driven net exports, with exports up by 2.5% QoQ, government (0.2% QoQ) and private consumption (0.4%). Investments were down by 1.8% QoQ. German growth remains well-balanced but signs of waning strength are increasing.

"Looking ahead, however, there is a risk that the strong performance in the first half of the year was the last flaring up of the new German Wirtschaftswunder. The sharp drop in new orders from other Eurozone countries since the beginning of the year shows that the euro crisis has already reached the German economy. The safety net of richly filled order books and low inventories has become thinner very rapidly, not boding well for growth in the second half of the year. At the same time, low interest rates and wage increases should support domestic investment and consumption, partly offsetting the negative impact from weakening external demand. However, solid domestic demand can only cushion the slowdown of the economy but will not transform Germany into an economic island.

"For German chancellor Merkel, today's growth numbers are not as comfortable as they might look as they complicate next steps in the euro crisis. To some extent, today's numbers are both a blessing and a curse. German growth is still too strong to convince coalition partners and also the public opinion of waning crisis immunity. However, at the same time, growth is too weak to seriously label the German economy invincible."

