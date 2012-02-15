BERLIN, Feb 15 - German gross domestic product contracted 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, a slowdown from an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in the July-September period, as trade and private consumption weighed on growth.

Preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office released on Wednesday also showed that growth compared to the same quarter a year earlier eased to 1.5 percent from an upwardly revised 2.6 percent in the previous quarter.

The Office said investments, particularly in construction, boosted the economy in the fourth quarter, while trade and private consumption were negative factors.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 0.3 percent contraction on the quarter and 1.9 percent growth on the year.

Quarterly growth had initially been reported at 0.5 percent for the third quarter, while annual growth had earlier stood at 2.5 percent.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

CARSTEN BRZESKI, ING BANK

"The first economic contraction since the end of the recession turned out to be weaker than expected, confirming that the German economy only took a growth pause and is not approaching a new recession. Of course, a quick rebound is not an automatism and the big unknown for the German economy remains the sovereign debt crisis. One thing, however, is obvious: today's numbers are no reason at all to start singing swan songs on the German economy."

ANDREAS SCHEUERLE, DEKABANK:

"This is a positive surprise. We had bad economic data across the board in December which led to fears of a strong decline.

"It looks as if a further fall can be avoided in the first quarter. The German economy is escaping with a black eye. It doesn't feel like a recession: the labour market is stable, the first wage agreements this year are coming out pretty high. Many employees will get a higher wage rise than in 2011. Consumption will grow this year."

ALINE SCHUILING, ABN AMRO BANK

"The German economy contracted mildly in 2011Q4... We expect the German economy to move roughly sideways in the first half of this year, before gaining momentum as from around the middle of the year, when European policy makers should have implemented the final measures to contain the sovereign debt crisis while the global economy picks up.

"Combined with the better than expected growth results for France (+ 02% qoq in Q4, versus an expected -0.2%), the mild contraction in Germany implies that the risks to our growth forecast for the euro zone as a whole (-0.5% qoq) are tilted to the upside."

CHRISTIAN SCHULZ, BERENBERG BANK:

"This is better than feared after retail sales and industrial production turned out badly in December. The decline is due to the euro crisis. It caused a drastic loss in confidence among companies and consumers.

"Action from the ECB and government has restored confidence. There is hope that we will emerge quickly from the economic dip. We expect growth again in the second quarter at the latest, provided that the euro crisis remains under control."

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Madeline Chambers, editing by Gareth Jones)