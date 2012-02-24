German gross domestic product contracted by 0.2 percent in the final three months of last year on sagging trade and private consumption, after growing 0.6 percent in the third quarter, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted data, which confirmed an earlier flash estimate, showed exports dropping 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter after growing 2.6 percent in the previous three months.

Trade subtracted 0.3 percentage points from overall gross domestic product, while private consumption deducted 0.1 percentage points.

ECONOMIST COMMENT:

CHRISTIAN SCHULZ, BERENBERG BANK

"The strong increase in construction investment prevented things from being worse. The very low interest rates of the European Central Bank will have heated up the building boom. But maybe it is also fear of inflation which has cranked up building investment.

"The economy was driven into the red by the decline in exports. But this was weaker than expected. Fewer exports to the euro zone were largely offset by stronger demand from non-EU countries. The fact imports declined only slightly, despite lesser fuel imports due to a milder winter, would suggest that domestic demand is still robust.

"The Ifo index which has risen for four successive months shows that if the euro zone crisis remains under control, Germany can quickly return to healthy growth."

ARND SCHAEFER, WESTLB:

"Private consumption has emerged to be stronger than expected. The third quarter was revised upwards, while the fall at the end of 2011 was relatively small. Private consumption should support the economy this year.

Exports slid into negative territory, especially exports to the euro zone periphery. The situation should stabilise once again however as Germany exports to a broad range of countries. We expect gross domestic product growth of 0.8 percent in 2012. Exports should rise again this year, even if they remain slightly weaker than in 2011."