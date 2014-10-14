Coffee cups with Google logos are seen at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

BERLIN Germany's economy minister warned during a debate with Google chairman Eric Schmidt on Tuesday that the tech giant's dominant position might undermine democratic rights and hamper competition, adding that stricter regulation is needed.

"I admire Google, but I also admire an engineer who is able to build a car - and nevertheless I am in favour of road traffic rules," said Sigmar Gabriel, a Social Democrat who is also deputy to conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany's broad governing coalition.

In Germany, concerns over Google's market power have mingled with wider fears of U.S. cyber espionage since the revelations of mass U.S. snooping on German citizens last year.

The digital sphere needs more ground rules, Gabriel said, and Germany would shortly send proposals to the new European Commission on how to address this.

Last May Gabriel suggested firms like Google should be broken up if they were abusing dominant market positions.

Schmidt responded that critics overstated Google's market power and that one also should look at its U.S. rivals like Facebook or Amazon.

"Google is not the only site people use," he said.

The California-based company accounts for more than 80 percent of the European Internet search market and more than 90 percent of that in Germany.

Google is the target of a European antitrust investigation into its Internet search engine. E.U. Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said last month the company may face further scrutiny over its other services following several complaints.

Adding to Google's woes, the European Union's top court in May reinforced Europeans' "right to be forgotten" by ruling that search engines must remove results on request if the information was "inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant".

