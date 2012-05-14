Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BERLIN It is very important for Germany that Greece's political parties manage to build a viable government, a German government spokesman told a news conference on Monday.
Greece's radical leftist leader spurned an invitation from the country's president on Monday for a final round of coalition talks, all but ensuring a new election that he is poised to win on a platform of rejecting an IMF-EU bailout programme.
"The current Greece programme is the sole and correct way in which the country can recover," a German finance ministry spokesman told the same news conference.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.