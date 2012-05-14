BERLIN It is very important for Germany that Greece's political parties manage to build a viable government, a German government spokesman told a news conference on Monday.

Greece's radical leftist leader spurned an invitation from the country's president on Monday for a final round of coalition talks, all but ensuring a new election that he is poised to win on a platform of rejecting an IMF-EU bailout programme.

"The current Greece programme is the sole and correct way in which the country can recover," a German finance ministry spokesman told the same news conference.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Gareth Jones)