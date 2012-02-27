BERLIN There is no guarantee that a new bailout package for Greece will succeed, Chancellor Angela Merkel told German lawmakers on Monday ahead of a parliamentary vote needed to approve the 130 billion euro (110.3 billion pound) rescue programme.

"There is no 100 percent guarantee that the second bailout programme will succeed," Merkel said, adding that the benefits of backing the programme outweighed the risks.

Merkel also said she expected Germany would contribute 11 billion euros of its contribution to the new permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), this year and the second portion could be paid out next year.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown, writing by Gareth Jones)