BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Greek President Karolos Papoulias on Friday morning and told him of Germany's hope for a functioning government in Greece, a spokesman for Merkel said.

"The Chancellor did speak with him. I can't tell you very much about the contents of the call. She repeated the German government's position that we are waiting for the new elections and it is our wish and that of all European partners to see a new, functioning government".

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Erik Kirschbaum)