Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BERLIN Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said in an interview he aimed to bring about a "spectacular" transformation in Greece and more had been achieved in the last two months than in the previous three decades.
Asked in an interview with German newspaper Bild whether his country would need a further debt write down he said: "Our debt is now officially considered sustainable. But for that of course we need growth. We are trying to exit the recession, to reform the economy, so that we have enough income to pay and service debts," he said.
"It is our aim to bring about a spectacular transformation in Greece and to turn it from a bad example into a shining example of a model economy... we're working on a success story. Everyone will realise that soon."
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Madeline Chambers)
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".