BERLIN Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce cut their growth forecast for this year on Thursday as the country's private sector cut jobs, suggesting Europe's biggest economy may recover more slowly than hoped.

The DIHK scaled back its prediction to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent, citing concerns that exports will pick up less strongly than expected.

It said companies expected an improved economic climate in coming months after a weak first quarter, but that time was needed for reforms in the ailing euro zone to have a positive impact.

Earlier, Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed a slight contraction in Germany's private sector in May as firms lacking new orders cut jobs.

Germany has outperformed its EU partners during the euro zone crisis but the economy has lost momentum in the last few months and grew just 0.1 percent in the first quarter.

A significant deterioration in the economy could become a problem for Chancellor Angela Merkel who is seeking a third term in a September election.

"Germany's upturn has been delayed for now," said DIHK chief Martin Wansleben in a statement.

"Economic stabilisation in Europe is happening more slowly than had been hoped... Firms view their situation more negatively than they did at the start of the year."

The DIHK said the economy would probably grow by more than 1 percent next year.

Exports, traditionally a driver of German growth, are a big worry. They shrank 1.5 percent year on year in the first quarter, and in the DIHK survey 41 percent of exporting companies named demand from abroad as the main risk for their business.

In the survey of 24,000 companies, the DIHK said 30 percent of firms see an increase in exports in the next year while 13 percent envisage a decline.

It also cited new trade tensions between the EU and China as a risk factor.

Wansleben said Japan would not solve its problems by devaluing the yen and would have to improve competitiveness.

Global policymakers are concerned Japan is engineering an export-led recovery that could hinder other regions' ability to grow, but having urged Tokyo for years to revive its economy, their complaints are now subdued.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Rene Wagner; Editing by John Stonestreet)