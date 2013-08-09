A street lamp is pictured in the financial district of Frankfurt August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN The German economy expanded by 0.75 percent in the second quarter, its strongest rate in more than two years, but growth will slow in the second half of the year, German Deputy Economy Minister Bernhard Heitzer told Reuters on Friday.

Europe's largest economy performed strongly during the early years of the euro zone crisis but only just managed to escape recession in early 2013, when a long, harsh winter dampened construction activity and exports were weak.

Heitzer said strong second-quarter growth was partly due to the construction industry catching up after the long winter.

Germany is due to release preliminary data on gross domestic product (GDP) on August 14 - five weeks before a federal election which is likely to see Chancellor Angela Merkel return to power. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll is for GDP to expand by 0.6 percent on the quarter.

"Growth will be more moderate in the second half of the year," Heitzer said, echoing the Bundesbank's view. He added that recent economic data was consistent with the government's forecast for 0.5 percent growth this year.

Exports were showing signs of weakness, he said. Shipments abroad rose by a worse-than-expected 0.6 percent in June, data showed on Thursday. Economists said that suggested exports may be a drag on growth in the second quarter.

"Until now, better business in Asia and South America has enabled us to largely offset declines in business with the euro zone but that's no longer the case this year," he said.

Germany, traditionally an export-oriented economy, sends around 40 percent of shipments abroad to the single currency bloc so the region's downturn is taking its toll on German exporters. China, which many firms had looked to as a strong alternative market, is also slowing.

Major companies have complained of weak export demand during the current earnings season. Steelmaker Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) said it faced weak appetite in austerity-hit Europe and synthetic rubber maker Lanxess (LXSG.DE) said it was feeling the pinch from weaker Chinese growth.

"While the U.S. economy is not faring badly, it is performing more moderately than expected and the same is true of China, where growth rates are more moderate than what we have seen up until now," Heitzer said.

"Overall there is less impetus coming from markets beyond Europe than in previous years," he added.

As exports languish, the government is banking on private consumption to prop up growth this year as consumers benefit from a robust labour market, wage rises and moderate inflation.

