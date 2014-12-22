BERLIN The recent sharp drop in oil prices along with a weaker euro will boost growth in Germany by at least 0.3 percentage points next year, a regional newspaper cited Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce as saying on Monday.

"The drop in oil prices, coming just before Christmas, is an unexpected gift for the economy from which we will still benefit in 2015," Rheinische Post cited DIHK managing director Martin Wansleben as saying.

He said this would reduce costs for Germany, Europe's largest economy, by around 20 billion euros, while the weaker euro would boost exports.

"Consumers and many companies can be pleased about this," he added.

In October the government forecast that the German economy would expand by 1.3 percent next year after an expected 1.2 percent this year.

