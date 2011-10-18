BERLIN Germany will chop its economic growth forecast for 2012 largely in line with those from leading institutes, a government source said on Tuesday, pointing towards a strong slowdown in Europe's largest economy.

"We are in essence in line with the institutes," a source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters, adding there would only be small deviations from those other forecasts.

Germany's leading economic institutes last week cut their economic growth forecast to just 0.8 percent next year after 2.9 percent this year.

The government's current forecast still point to growth of 1.8 percent next year and see 2.6 percent expansion this year. It is due to publish its new numbers on Thursday.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller)