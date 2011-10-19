BERLIN The German government will nearly halve its forecast for growth next year to about one percent, coalition sources said on Wednesday, underscoring fears about a significant slowdown in Europe's biggest economy due partly to the debt crisis.

The government is due to announce its latest estimates for growth on Thursday.

Coalition sources told Reuters that Economy Minister Philipp Roesler would revise his previous forecast of 1.8 percent growth for next year to about one percent and that he would cut his 2011 forecast to 2.9 percent from three percent.

The euro zone debt crisis and global economic slowdown are hitting German export markets and dampening consumer spending at home, raising fears among economists of the prospect of a recession in Germany.

A Reuters poll of more than 20 economists suggested Germany is teetering on the brink of recession due to the deepening euro zone debt crisis, which is starting to spill over into the real economy.

With its revision, the government will catch up with forecasts from think tanks and respond to gloomy economic data.

Germany's leading economic institutes last week cut their growth forecast to just 0.8 percent for next year after 2.9 percent this year.

A survey by the German DIHK Chamber of Industry and Commerce earlier on Wednesday also showed that companies envisage a decline in business expectations due to doubts about the debt crisis.

And German investor moral dropped to its weakest level in nearly three years in October, the ZEW economic think tank showed on Tuesday.

German bluechips are also warning about the deteriorating outlook.

Chipmaker Infineon last week blamed uncertainty among its customers linked to the euro zone debt crisis for an expected decline in sales in its current fiscal quarter.

Last year, Germany grew 3.6 percent and it had been one of the best-performing industrialised economies since the end of the financial crisis thanks to strong demand for its exports, particularly from China.

