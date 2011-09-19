BERLIN A bomb threat by Kurdish protesters delayed a speech by Turkish President Abdullah Gul in Berlin on Monday, when German police evacuated the city's central Humboldt University just as he was due to speak.

Gul eventually gave an abridged version of his speech two hours later, to a limited audience.

"There are people who wanted to delay this event," he said, "and when they heard that I still wanted to hold the speech, they made a bomb threat."

"We will never submit to terror," he said. "Any organisation that makes a bomb threat is a terror organisation."

Berlin police spokesman Michael Gassen said the threat had been taken seriously, even though the telephoned warning had been difficult to understand.

At the start of his speech, Gul said Roj television, a Kurdish station, had been urging viewers all day to disrupt his visit to the university, on the Unter den Linden avenue.

Opposite the building, some 50 demonstrators chanted and waved banners in support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) separatist guerrilla group and its jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

Slight scuffles broke out as police struggled to contain a throng of people trying to enter the building to listen to the speech after the alert was called off.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984 and is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. More than 40,000 people have died in the separatist insurgency.

