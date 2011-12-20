MUNICH, Germany The economic situation in Germany is good and there is no danger of a recession, Ifo economist Klaus Abberger told Reuters on Tuesday.

He said the construction and retail sectors were doing better while there had been a slight cooling off in manufacturing due to increasingly difficult conditions for exporters.

The Munich-based think tank said on Tuesday its business climate index rose to 107.2 in December from 106.6 in November, the largest monthly increase since February.

"The domestic situation remains quite good," Abberger said.

"Things are going considerable better in Germany (than in Europe as a whole). Europe will end up getting a mild recession while Germany will be able to disconnect from that somewhat. We don't see any signs of a recession for Germany at the moment."

He said German companies had not suffered much from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

"The companies are little bothered by that," he said. "They don't see the future through either rose-coloured glasses or as a pitch black situation. They are in general relatively calm about the whole thing."

Abberger also said there was no danger of a credit crunch at the moment in Germany even though the situation is different in other European countries.

"In Germany there is no signs of that (credit crunch)," he said. "We've got something of a unique position."

He said the situation for banks was serious and contains considerable risks.

"The situation for the banks is quite difficult," he said. "There are considerable risks. But at the moment it's not spreading to the real economy."

He also said German retailers were having a good Christmas season.

"It's looking quite good," he said.

The Ifo Institute posted its biggest month-on-month rise in expectations since July 2010.

