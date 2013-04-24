FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN The German economy should grow more strongly in the second quarter of 2013 than in the first three months of the year despite a sharper than expected fall in April's Ifo index, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Wednesday.
Earlier, the Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate index for April, based on a survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 104.4 from 106.7 in March, missing even the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll.
"Export companies remain confident... The construction sector's order books are full," Wohlrabe said.
He added that he did not expect the European Central Bank to cut borrowing costs at its next meeting and said that even if it did this would have little impact on the German economy.
LONDON Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union..
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.