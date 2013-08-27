FTSE fractionally higher before UK budget
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
MUNICH, Germany A recovery in the euro zone is likely to give the German economy, particularly exports, an extra boost, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The economic recovery of the eurozone could serve as an additional impulse for exports," said Wohlrabe.
He also said that the auto sector and investment goods had driven growth in the manufacturing sector and that consumption was stable. Euphoria in the construction sector was fading but business remained solid, he said.
Earlier, the Ifo think tank said its index of German business morale rose to the highest level in over a year in August, bolstering the view that Europe's largest economy is picking up pace.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)
LONDON British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months, recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as consumer spending falters.
LONDON Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.