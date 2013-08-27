BERLIN German business morale rose to the highest level in over a year in August, bolstering the view that Europe's largest economy is picking up pace after surprisingly strong growth in the second quarter.

The Ifo think tank said on Tuesday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to a better-than-forecast 107.5 in August, its fourth consecutive rise and the highest level since April 2012. That was up from 106.2 in July.

ECONOMIST COMMENTS

HEINRICH BAYER, POSTBANK:

"It's not a giant leap forward but it's certainly better than what was expected. What's particular impressive is that the upturn came in across the whole board, both with the current conditions and the expectations. The German economy is getting stronger all the time. The solid growth in the second quarter nevertheless was a bit exceptional, due mainly to the weather. The retail sector, which is often a good indicator for future trends, was up quite strongly. That's a positive sign. We've got a robust development here. The upturn will continue but we won't be seeing overly frothy growth rates."

CHRISTIAN SCHULZ, BERENBERG BANK

"German growth momentum is building up in Q3. One of the most reliable and widely followed survey gauges of activity, the Ifo business climate index, rose to 107.5 in August, its highest level since April 2012, although still far below the boom times of 2010.

"Not all is well in the world economy as the current turbulences in emerging markets show. But the stabilisation in the euro zone economy and the fading of the financial market tensions are boosting German economic confidence. The tail risk of a catastrophic euro zone break-up has receded.

"Domestic demand has supported the recovery so far as consumers continued to spend, backed by a resilient labour market, rising wages and low inflation. Improving confidence in the manufacturing sector also points to potential further advances in machinery investment which has already bounced back in Q2 after 1.5 years of contracting.

"Even the export outlook is brightening, despite the emerging market woes, China's slowdown and Japanese competition. Stabilising euro zone and growing US demand, which together account for two-thirds of German goods exports, should offset weaker developments elsewhere.

"A healthy expansion in Germany is a necessary, if not sufficient, condition for a sustained recovery in the euro zone. The crisis countries in the periphery will continue to rely on exports to Germany, amongst others, to return to growth. The more countries have reformed their economies, the more they will be able to benefit from German growth."

THOMAS GITZEL, VP BANK

"The German economy is picking up steam. The rise in the business climate index completes a string of solid economic data released over the past week. The robust German domestic economy and the better than expected situation in struggling euro zone countries drove the improved outlook.

"The consequences of the worsening situation in Syria are not yet included in the Ifo index. If it came to a military attack on the Assad regime, uncertainty among businesses would grow again. Moreover the international environment is difficult given sluggish global trade.

"Germany will need a boost from foreign demand for further significant rises in the Ifo index. For the time being however, the dynamic of economic growth in the second half of the year has gone up a gear."

JENNIFER MCKEOWN, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The sharper than expected rise in German Ifo business sentiment adds to encouraging signs that the economy is recovering. On past form, the business climate index now appears consistent with annual GDP growth of nearly 3 percent, compared to Q2's 0.5 percent.

"We doubt that the recovery will be this rapid. Other surveys like the PMI point to far more modest growth and exports will continue to be held back by weak demand from key markets elsewhere in the euro-zone.

"While the manufacturing and wholesale indices of the Ifo both rose this month, the fall in the construction index seems to confirm that Q2's sharp rise in activity was a temporary bounce back from bad weather in Q1. And the fall in the retail index is a reminder not to put too much faith in German consumers. Nonetheless, it seems that a moderate recovery is finally underway."

CARSTEN BRZESKI, ING

"The German economy continues surfing on the waves of optimism. Today's Ifo index fits perfectly into the set of positive and encouraging latest macro data ... Both, the expectation and the current assessment component improved, providing further signs that fears of a sharp slowdown in the second half of the year should have been overdone.

"To the contrary, prospects for the German economy remain good. The gradual filling of order books since the beginning of the year combined with some inventory reductions bodes well for industrial production in the coming months. Moreover, the recoveries of the US and UK economies, signs that the Chinese landing is a soft rather than a hard one and the tender stabilization of the Euro zone economy should support German exports. At the same time, with the wage increases of the last two years and record-low unemployment private consumption should also remain an important growth driver. The great unknown for the German growth outlook is private investment. The increase in the second quarter was welcome news but it is too early to tell whether this investment recovery is here to last.

"With the latest economic data, it will be very hard to make Germany's economic performance part of the campaign. Contrary to a famous campaigning slogan from Bill Clinton, it is not the economy which will decide the German elections, stupid."

JOERG ZEUNER, KFW

"The further improvement in the business climate index fits right in with the picture we've been seeing already. The economy was impressive in the second quarter. We're expecting real economic growth for Germany of 0.6 percent this year and that could accelerate to 2 percent in 2014, as long as Europe can keep working its way out of the recession. That will also help to revive corporate investment in Germany as well. But that is nevertheless still all too little to overcome the continued structural weakness in investment in Germany."

